Bangladesh ninth largest economy in Asia
Bangladesh became the ninth-largest economy in Asia in terms of gross domestic product (GDP) with a GDP size of USD 450.05 billion in 2024, according to Asian Development Bank (ADB).
ADB released the Basic Statistic Series 2025 presenting data for 46 economies, excluding Japan, in Asia and the Pacific on development indicators tracking progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Bangladesh became the second largest economy after India in South Asia, according to the ADB.
China became the largest economy with a GDP size of USD 18.97 trillion, followed by India with a GDP size of USD 3.91 trillion.
With a GPD of USD 1.87 trillion, South Korea came in third, followed by Indonesia (4th), Taipei (5th), Thailand (6th), Vietnam (7th) and Philippines (8th).