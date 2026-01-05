New onion: Prices fall with retailing at Tk 60–70 per kg in Dhaka

The onion harvesting season is now under way across the country, with farmers bringing freshly harvested onions from the fields to the markets.

Prices of these new onions were high at the start of the season about a month ago. They have since fallen significantly.

On Monday, the onions were selling at Tk 60-70 per kg at three retail markets in the capital.

In contrast, at Santhia in Pabna, one of the country’s major onion-producing areas, retail prices stood at Tk 45 to Tk 50 per kg. This means onions are selling at Tk 15 to Tk 20 more per kg in Dhaka than at the production source.