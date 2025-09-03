10 tips to save money using debit, credit cards
In this country, debit and credit cards are still often perceived merely as tolls for spending. However, with a little long-term planning, card usage can help save money. In this case, the required thing is prudent financial-decision making.
Instead of taking out a bank card solely for the purpose of expenditure, one can utilize these cards to gain rewards, cash back and various other benefits. At present, there are multiple types of debit and credit cards available in the country, including visa and MasterCard. Let’s explore the strategies through which money can be saved:
1. Earn cash back on mobile recharges
Most bank cards offer cash back facilities when recharging mobile financial services (MFS) such as bKash, Nagad or Rocket.
2. Look for discounts at supermarkets
Supermarkets such as Agora, Shwapno and Meena Bazar provide discounts on particular days or within specific time frames. For instance, some supermarkets offer a 5 per cent discount on Fridays. These discounts can be availed by using debit or credit cards from selected banks.
3. Use estaurant offers
Many banks provide discounts at popular and high-end restaurants in major cities such as Dhaka and Chattogram. A 10–12 per cent reduction on the bill has become quite common. Before dining out, check which cards have offers available. Furthermore, luxury and star-rated hotel restaurants often provide “Buy one, get two” or similar promotions. Such offers prove very useful when dining with family or friends.
4. Use cards on e-commerce platforms
Before purchasing items from e-commerce platforms such as Daraz or Pickaboo, it is worthwhile to consider where discounts are available. Using bank cards for online purchases often provides such benefits, thereby reducing your overall expenses.
5. Take advantage of interest-free EMI for large purchases
When purchasing essential household items such as refrigerators, televisions, mobile phones or furniture, you may not always have sufficient funds readily available. In such cases, you can use a credit card to cover the expense and then opt for an interest-free instalment plan when settling the bill. Many banks offer two to three months of interest-free instalments on credit card payments.
6. Take advantage of discounts from Airline tickets
Planning travel during promotional periods can save a significant amount of money. Airlines such as Biman Bangladesh, US-Bangla and Novoair frequently offer 5–10 per cent discounts on tickets. Please note that these discounts apply to the base fare only, excluding taxes. In addition, airline tickets sometimes include card-based discounts or EMI facilities, allowing travel enthusiasts to make further savings.
7. Discounts at hotels
When travelling, you can enjoy discounts at both domestic and international hotels by using selected bank cards. Certain cards provide 50–60 per cent reductions, particularly during the off-season. Renowned hotels in Cox’s Bazar, for example, often extend higher discounts. Additionally, many star-rated hotels in destinations such as Cox’s Bazar, Gazipur, Bandarban and Srimangal offer “full board” packages at reduced rates, with discounts typically ranging from 40–50 per cent. This allows families to enjoy affordable stays.
8. Ensure waiver of annual fees
Many banks in Bangladesh waive annual credit card fees if a cardholder spends a certain amount within the year. For example, spending over Tk 50,000 annually, or making six, twelve or a specified number of transactions, may qualify for a fee waiver. This results in savings at the end of the year.
9. Look for discounts at hospitals
Major private hospitals in the country, including Square, Labaid and United, provide discounts on bill payments when made through bank cards. This facility helps reduce medical expenses and is particularly beneficial for patients and families.
10. Do not miss festive offers
During festive occasions such as Eid, Puja and the Bengali New Year, nearly all banks offer special discounts or cash back on shopping, online purchases and travel. Availing such offers helps reduce overall expenses.