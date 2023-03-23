Broiler chicken price to go down by Tk 30-40 per kg: DG of DNCRP

Shafiquzzaman disclosed this after a meeting with traders and farm owners at the conference room of DNCRP in Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar on Thursday.
He said, “A meeting was held with representatives of Kazi, CP, Paragon, and Aftab farms. And, we’ve reached an agreement about poultry chicken price.”
“Currently, broiler chicken is being sold at Tk 220-230 per kg from the farms. But the farm owners agreed to sell the chicken at Tk 190-195 per kg from the farms during Ramadan,” he added.
The decision on reducing wholesale price will have an impact at consumers’ level, he said further.