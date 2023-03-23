Local

Broiler chicken price to go down by Tk 30-40 per kg: DG of DNCRP

Prothom Alo English Desk

Director general of the Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection (DNCRP) AHM Shafiquzzaman on Thursday said that broiler chicken will be sold from farms at Tk 190-195 per kg during the month of Ramadan.

He added, now it is expected that broiler chicken price will come down by Tk 30-40 per kg at the consumers’ level during Ramadan, reports UNB.

Shafiquzzaman disclosed this after a meeting with traders and farm owners at the conference room of DNCRP in Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar on Thursday.

He said, “A meeting was held with representatives of Kazi, CP, Paragon, and Aftab farms. And, we’ve reached an agreement about poultry chicken price.”

“Currently, broiler chicken is being sold at Tk 220-230 per kg from the farms. But the farm owners agreed to sell the chicken at Tk 190-195 per kg from the farms during Ramadan,” he added.

The decision on reducing wholesale price will have an impact at consumers’ level, he said further.

Read more from Local
Post Comment