5 more banks controlled by S Alam under threat

He was backed by the top echelons of the then government. The former governor went into hiding following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government. After that the central bank curtailed the ceiling of the facilities provided to these banks. At the same time, the BB barred these banks from clearing cheques of more than Tk 10 million.

Policy Research Institute executive director Ahsan H Mansur joined the central bank as the governor on Wednesday. He will decide what to do with these banks.

Speaking regarding this, former BB chief economist Mustafa K Mujeri said it won’t be right to retain any bank artificially anymore. An independent study should be conducted to understand the actual situations in these banks. Otherwise, if we continue to keep providing special facilities to these banks, then the banking sectors will further weaken.

It has been learnt that the S Alam Group took control of the Islami Bank in January 2017. One third of the total loans distributed by the bank were taken by this group or its sister concerns.

The S Alam Group, in the same year, took control of the social Islami Bank with the help of defence intelligence agencies. They took control over the Bangladesh Commerce Bank a year before. Besides, the Global Islami Bank and the Union Bank have been under the control of the S Alam Group since their inauguration.