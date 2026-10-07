LPG prices high in Bangladesh

The set price for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) used for cooking is higher in Bangladesh compared to neighbouring countries.

In Bangladesh, the set price per kg of LPG is approximately Tk 153 Taka. In Kolkata, India, it’s Tk 87. The fixed price of LPG is also lower in countries like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal compared to Bangladesh.

In Bangladesh, the price is determined by the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC). However, these prices are never implemented in the market.

For example, the fixed price for a 12-kg cylinder of gas is Tk 1,837, but in Dhaka, it is being sold at prices between Tk 2,300 and Tk 2,500.

Overall, it appears that people in Bangladesh have to buy cooking gas at a much higher price than in neighboring countries.

Both the government body BERC and the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) have been unable to enforce even the high set prices. This issue is not new; it has been ongoing for many years.