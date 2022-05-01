Activities of Chattogram Port, Customs to remain open during Eid holidays

Chattogram Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan said the two-trade related entities will remain closed only for one shift on the Eid day and the activities will start in full swing from the afternoon of the Eid day.
He hoped that everybody will cooperate in the port’s operations during the holidays, like previous years.
Recently, the Chattogram Port Authority has issued a notification to keep the port operational 24 hours a day.
The notification also requested all importers, exporters, shipping agents, BGMEA, BKMEA, C&F agents, freight forwarding agents, private offdockers and all stakeholders of the port to take delivery of their products during Eid holidays.
Meanwhile, Chattogram Customs House authorities also issued a notification on 25 April to continue operations during the Eid holidays.
According to the directive, seven revenue officers, 22 assistant revenue officers and 13 branch assistants under the supervision of five deputy commissioners and one assistant commissioner have been given the responsibility of paying duty during the holidays from 2 to 4 May.
Mohammad Fakhrul Alam, commissioner at Chattogram Customs House, told the news agency that Chattogram Customs House has taken precautionary measures to ensure that import work is not hampered.
About 92 per cent of the country’s import-export trade is done through Chattogram port.