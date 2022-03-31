ADB to lend $143m to support cross-border trade

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $143 million loan package to support the Government of Bangladesh's efforts to accelerate growth by improving efficiency, predictability, and security of cross-border trade.

Bangladesh has been carrying out trade facilitation strategies to enhance export diversification and competitiveness by improving the quality of exports, signing bilateral trade and investment cooperation agreements, and promoting trade through better coordination among border agencies and private stakeholders.

"ADB's assistance supports the government's goal of accelerating economic growth through industrialization and trade," said ADB Principal Economist Tadateru Hayashi.