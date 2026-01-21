Questions over hasty move to impose duties on yarn imports from India

A recommendation by the Ministry of Commerce to withdraw bonded warehouse facilities, effectively imposing duties, on the import of cotton yarn from India and other countries has once again created instability in the readymade garment (RMG) and textile sectors.

Sector stakeholders have also questioned the justification of this recommendation, alleging that it was made hastily without comprehensive studies or consultations with all relevant parties.

The Ministry of Commerce completed the process of recommending duties on yarn imports with notable speed.

Garment manufacturers allege that, in this process, the demands of textile mill owners were prioritised while the views of garment factory owners, the buyers of yarn, were not adequately considered.

The Ministry has cited data from the 2023–24 fiscal year, stating that yarn imports from India under three HS codes increased.

However, imports of these yarns declined during the first five months of the current fiscal year, as Bangladesh banned yarn imports through land ports in April last year. At present, yarn is imported only through seaports.