Gas shortage halts production at more than 100 factories

Chattogram EPZ gets half of its gas requirement

Gas shortages and problems with electricity supply are disrupting production at at least 35 factories in Chattogram and surrounding areas. According to Chattogram industrial police sources, four factories have shut down completely, while another 10 to 12 have temporarily suspended operations.

Factories in the Chattogram Export Processing Zone (EPZ) require 15–18 million cubic feet of gas to generate 70 megawatts of electricity. They are currently receiving only about half that amount. Mohammad Shariful Islam, executive director of Chattogram EPZ, told Prothom Alo that gas shortages were disrupting production at 20–25 textile and dyeing factories. However, there were no reports of any factory shutting down completely.

Business associations said small factories in Chattogram, particularly bakeries and producers of essential goods, are unable to continue production unless they can arrange alternative fuel. Some textile factories are using diesel instead of gas, which is raising production costs.

Mohammad Amirul Haque, president of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said they were receiving reports of production disruptions and factory closures from various businesses. However, many business owners were reluctant to speak openly about the situation because they feared facing problems later.

Situation in other districts

The ongoing gas crisis has also adversely affected factories in Savar. Savar and neighbouring Dhamrai fall under the jurisdiction of Ashulia Industrial Police-1. There are 1,705 industrial establishments in the two upazilas.

Mohammad Mominul Islam Bhuiyan, superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, told Prothom Alo that production was being disrupted because of the gas shortage, but no factories had shut down. Four or five factories have occasionally announced temporary leave because production was severely affected, but they resumed operations later.

Khairul Mamun, legal affairs secretary of the Bangladesh Garment and Sweater Workers Trade Union Centre, said several hundred workers had already been laid off at a number of factories after notices cited production disruptions as the reason. This has created anxiety among workers about losing their jobs.

Gas-dependent garment factories in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, are also facing production disruptions because of low gas pressure. Some factories have had to reduce the number of production lines. This has also created uncertainty over whether they will be able to deliver products to buyers on schedule. However, no factory has yet closed because of the gas shortage.

For example, Sohel Ahmed, manager of the utility department at Glory Textile & Apparels in Bhaluka, said gas pressure had been somewhat low for the past one and a half to two months. The factory requires gas pressure of 15 psi but is receiving only 11–12 psi, resulting in a 3–4 per cent decline in production.

Narsingdi supplies nearly 70 per cent of the country’s demand for locally produced fabrics. The district has more than 3,000 textile, dyeing and spinning mills combined. The severe gas crisis has brought Narsingdi’s industrial sector to a standstill. About 90 per cent of gas-dependent factories are now completely shut, while average production has fallen to around 10 per cent of capacity.