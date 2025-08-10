Economic decline prevented, discomfort in investment remains

Although declines in various economic indicators have been prevented, and risk levels have been reduced during the past year under the interim government, the economy and business sectors are not yet entirely free from pressure, and there remains discomfort in several areas.

Business and investment continue to face a degree of uncertainty, particularly due to national politics and upcoming elections. Adding to the challenges, the US has recently imposed counter-tariffs on Bangladeshi exports.

On the positive side, the dollar crisis has eased thanks to steady growth in remittance inflows and export earnings, leading to improvements in the foreign exchange reserve situation.

Import restrictions have helped to rein in inflation, which in turn has stabilised the reserves. Reforms in the banking and financial sectors have also been initiated. The central bank is actively working to revive banks that collapsed due to irregularities and corruption during the previous administration. However, several banks are still in poor condition.