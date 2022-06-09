Allocation for subsidy will increase to Tk 827b

Mustafa Kamal, however, considering the price trend of oil, gas, and fertilizer in the international market, the estimated subsidy and incentives spending can be 15-20 per cent higher than the initial estimates, which may pose a challenge in the budget management for the next fiscal year.
Despite the Covid pandemic, during FY 2020-2021, remittance earning was impressive.
"Due to the sluggish economic recovery in our major overseas labour markets because of the Covid pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, there has been stagnation in remittance earning in the current fiscal year," the finance minister added.