Allocation for subsidy will increase to Tk 827b

The government is going to increase the allocation for subsidy and incentive expenditure in the budget of fiscal year 2022-2023.

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday made the proposal while delivering the budget speech in the national parliament.

He said due to the rise in prices of fuel and fertilizer in the international market, this expenditure has been increased to Tk 827.45 billion (1.90 per cent of GDP) in the initial estimate, which was Tk 538.52 billion in FY 2021-2022.