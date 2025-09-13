Dhaka stocks end week lower on sluggish investor participation

Dhaka stocks wrapped up the week lower, as all key indices and market turnover retreated on muted investor activity.

The DSEX, the broad index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), dropped by 90 points over the week. Starting at 5,614 points, it closed at 5,523 on the last trading day.

The Shariah-based DSES shed 33 points while the blue-chip DS30 index lost 31 points, representing weekly declines of 2.74 per cent and 1.45 per cent respectively.

Average daily turnover on the DSE also slid by more than 11 per cent, falling to Tk 1,149 crore from Tk 1,298 crore in the previous week.