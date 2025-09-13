Dhaka stocks end week lower on sluggish investor participation
Dhaka stocks wrapped up the week lower, as all key indices and market turnover retreated on muted investor activity.
The DSEX, the broad index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), dropped by 90 points over the week. Starting at 5,614 points, it closed at 5,523 on the last trading day.
The Shariah-based DSES shed 33 points while the blue-chip DS30 index lost 31 points, representing weekly declines of 2.74 per cent and 1.45 per cent respectively.
Average daily turnover on the DSE also slid by more than 11 per cent, falling to Tk 1,149 crore from Tk 1,298 crore in the previous week.
Market breadth was largely negative as 260 issues declined against 102 gainers, with 35 remaining unchanged.
Of the 21 sectors traded on the DSE, nine posted gains while the rest ended lower. Banking stocks dragged the market the most, with prices of over 35 per cent of the sector’s shares dropping. Out of 36 listed banks, 33 declined, only one advanced, and two remained unchanged.
By contrast, non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) and insurers performed relatively well. The NBFI sector saw 38 per cent of its stocks advance, general insurance gained 1 per cent, and life insurance recorded price appreciation in 22 per cent of its issues.
The week’s most traded stocks were Robi, Khan Brothers, Orion Infusion, BRAC Bank and Trust Islami Life Insurance.
In terms of weekly performance, CAPM BDBL Mutual Fund topped the gainers’ list with a return of 24 per cent, while Trust Islami Life Insurance led the losers’ table, falling 20 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) mirrored DSE’s downtrend. Its broad index CASPI lost 183 points at the end of the week.
Out of 328 companies traded on the CSE, 113 advanced, 197 declined and 18 remained unchanged.
Himadri Limited topped the weekly gainers, while People’s Leasing and Financial Services ended at the bottom. Lovello Ice Cream emerged as the most traded stock on the port city bourse.