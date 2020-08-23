Alternative work is uncertain too

Asiya worked as a maid for three different households in the capital. The outbreak of coronavirus forced her to leave Dhaka and return to the village with her family. Her husband sold fish before the pandemic, but had to close business even before the outbreak as the makeshift market was cleared away. Asiya has been in grave financial crisis since mid-March.

“At first, I spent my savings to survive, but could not go on any longer. Then I left Dhaka. As I worked as a domestic help, how can I do any other work?” she said.

Asiya is considering to return to Dhaka as one among the three households paid her a partial wages regularly and has promised to let her resume work. She is uncertain about the two other houses.

A recent survey, jointly conducted by Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC) and BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD), found 54 per cent of the domestic workers in Dhaka and other cities had lost their jobs. Among them, only five per cent succeeded to manage other jobs.