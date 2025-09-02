FSIB agrees to merge under BB's reform plan

First Security Islami Bank (FSIB) PLC has agreed to merge under the merger-and-acquisition initiative of the Bangladesh Bank (BB) targeting struggling shariah-based lenders.

"BB presented an assessment of FSIB's fundamentals at the meeting with the governor, and that its findings were consistent with reports by an overseas auditor and the bank's own audit teams. There were no differences between the findings," said FSIB Chairman Abdul Mannan.