S Alam Group took Tk 180b from Union Bank

S Alam Group alone has taken around Tk 180 billion in loans from the Union Bank, totalling around 64 per cent of the bank's total loan portfolio. The group resorted to fictitious transactions to take the loans, often without any collateral, according to an audit carried out by the central bank.

Internal documents mentioned that around 42 per cent of loans at the Union Bank are in default, but it officially informed the central bank that its defaulted loans are less than 4 per cent.

The banking sector regulator, Bangladesh Bank, has recently reconstituted the bank’s board of directors as it was grappling with different sorts of financial irregularities as well as financial crisis. Five independent directors have been appointed in the new board to restore order, but the particular business group’s influence remains unabated.