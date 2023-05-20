BPC seeks to settle fuel bills in INR amid dollar crisis

Amid the ongoing dollar crisis, the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) is desperately searching for an effective alternative to pay its outstanding fuel bills to foreign exporters. It is now considering paying bills to China in yuan and to India in rupees (INR).

The corporation has already issued a letter to the ministry of power, energy, and mineral resources with a proposal in this regard.

Earlier, Russia and Bangladesh agreed to use the Chinese currency, yuan, as an alternative to the dollar for transactions of the Rooppur nuclear power plant. A BPC official said China has been asked to propose the use of yuan for payment of Chinese fuel oil bills. However, this is still in the initial stage.

There has been a severe crisis of dollars in commercial banks for over a year and it hampered payment of import bills of fuel oil. Foreign fuel suppliers are also mounting pressure to settle the outstanding bills.