Around 12,000 kg honey harvested in Rajshahi

Farmers have harvested around 12,000 kilograms of honey from different areas in the district during the recent past farming season of mustard seed contributing a lot towards infusing dynamism into the local economy.

Number of honey harvesters in mustard farming fields is gradually increasing in the region because honey hunting is being adjudged as a profitable business. In this venture, yield of mustard is increasing on one hand and the farmers are benefited through selling honey on the other hand.

Shasthi Paharia, 48, a farmer of Kasini Gangarampur village under Charghat upazila, is involved in honey harvesting through rearing serena honeybee, a domestic species, in 12 boxes for the last 10 years.

He said demand for local variety honey is high among the people and the selling price is also more compared to many other exotic varieties.