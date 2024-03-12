Oil, gas exploration: Bangladesh announces ‘Offshore Bidding-2024’

In order to make ‘Offshore Model PSC, 2019’ updated and competitive in the global context, ‘Bangladesh Offshore Model PSC, 2023’ was formulated based on the opinion of international consultants and Petrobangla’s own review, which was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on 26 July, 2023.

The new PSC includes several points that aim at creating exploration opportunities for international oil companies in Bangladesh’s offshore areas.

One of the points of the newly formulated PSC is to make the annual cost recovery maximum of 75 per cent for both deep and shallow sea areas, said the release.