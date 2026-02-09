Bangladesh eyes tariff relief as trade agreement with US due today

Bangladesh will sign a trade agreement with the United States tonight. The agreement is scheduled to be signed in Washington, DC, at 11:00 pm Bangladesh time today, Monday. If concluded, the United States’ existing reciprocal tariff on Bangladesh could be reduced from the current 20 per cent, Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin said, expressing optimism at a press briefing held at the Secretariat yesterday (Sunday).

The adviser noted that he expects the additional 20 per cent tariff imposed on Bangladeshi goods by the Trump administration to be lowered. He said, “We have been trying to see how much further it can be reduced. We hope the agreement to be signed on the 9th will bring down the rate. However, I do not wish — or am unable — to say at this moment by how much it will be reduced. We will see based on the negotiations.”