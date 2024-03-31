Bribery, corruption key barriers to trade, investment in Bangladesh: US  

The United States (US) has encountered various setbacks in government procurement, intellectual property protection, digital trade, investment and labour rights while conducting trade and investment in Bangladesh.

Besides, bribery and corruption appeared as key barriers to the advancement of trade and investment in Bangladesh, according to a latest report of the US on foreign trade barriers.

The office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) released the report – 2024 National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade and Barriers – on 29 March and uploaded it on their website. The report addressed barriers to trade and investment that the US faces in 60 countries across the world.