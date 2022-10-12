Accelerate gas exploration to overcome energy crisis: ICCB

Bangladesh should move faster with its exploration activities both on-shore and off-shore to replace expensive LNG with its own natural gas reserve as long as such a resource base is scientifically reckoned, said the International Chamber of Commerce-Bangladesh (ICCB).

Dependence on LNG imports may work out in the short-term, but in the long-run, the price volatility and current global economic uncertainty would make import unsustainable and put pressure on much needed foreign exchange reserves, according to the editorial of the current news bulletin of the ICCB released on Wednesday.

The government of Bangladesh is aiming to achieve export earnings of US$100 billion by 2026. But with the on-going energy crisis it might be difficult to achieve the target as production in most of the industries are well below their capacity due to frequent shut down, ICCB said.

It has been 10 years since the government has successfully won the maritime boundary dispute in the Bay of Bengal.