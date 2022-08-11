Does govt really want to identify money launderers?

In the parliament on 28 June in 2014, the government firmly assured the countrymen of sending a request letter to the Swiss government seeking the list of depositors. At the same time, steps will be taken to bring back the laundered money from the Swiss banks. This promise has been renewed by the government every year since then.

Different statements started coming to the fore in 2016. Former finance minister late Abul Maal Abdul Muhith on 11 July issued a statement in the parliament under the section-300, saying that the reports of money laundering in Swiss banks are actually exaggerations. Later, current finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said in the parliament, targeting the opposition members, that “I do not have the list of people who laundered money. If you know the names, give these to us.”