I don’t have Aladdin’s lamp to fix market: Sheikh Bashir

Addressing the price hike, the commerce adviser said, “Our data indicates no shortage in rice stocks. However, we have liberalised rice imports to address the irregularities that we noticed in the rice market.”

He further explained that those hoarding rice would have no choice but to release their stocks once imports begin. It would help normalise the market.

A journalist brought up allegations that billions of taka are being withdrawn from the market, inviting sufferings to the masses. In response, Sheikh Bashir Uddin said, “There is no scope to deny it. This situation seems temporary to me.”