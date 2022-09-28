Solar-driven Danish automated drinking water treatment unit now available in Bangladesh

The water is pumped from a rainwater harvesting pond located next to the project site.

The UCD treats the surface water of the pond to provide drinking water of a quality that is in compliance with the standards required by Bangladesh and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Before its deployment, the population in this village had no access to safe drinking water.

The entire plant operates on solar energy, a sustainable energy source. It uses solar panels located on the roof and a battery system to extend the operation time at night. The plant does not use any other fuel.

This drinking water plant has been deployed in Bangladesh within a project supported by the Danish government’s Export Credit Agency (EKF), ‘EKF Green Accelerator’ fund.

Though the UCD products have been successfully installed in many parts of the world, including countries in Africa and Asia, it is the first time that this technology is implemented in Bangladesh.

“As we celebrate 50 years of friendly bilateral relations in 2022, I am delighted to see that concrete impactful actions are being taken to further augment our bilateral relations for the future to come,” said the Danish ambassador to Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen.