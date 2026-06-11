Health sector should receive the highest priority

For the past several years, the soaring cost of living has been a major source of anxiety and hardship for ordinary people. As the new government prepares its budget, people from all walks of life—from salaried employees to daily wage earners—want inflation to be brought under control.

Business owners seek a more business-friendly environment and relief from the burden of duties and taxes. Young people want improvements in education and healthcare. This feature presents the budget expectations of six individuals from different professions and social backgrounds, including businesspeople, homemakers, and office workers.