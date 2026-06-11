What type of budget do we want?
Health sector should receive the highest priority
Bangladesh is not currently at war, nor is there any significant likelihood of a major conflict in the foreseeable future. Therefore, alongside defence spending, the national budget should place greater emphasis on the health sector.
For the past several years, the soaring cost of living has been a major source of anxiety and hardship for ordinary people. As the new government prepares its budget, people from all walks of life—from salaried employees to daily wage earners—want inflation to be brought under control.
Business owners seek a more business-friendly environment and relief from the burden of duties and taxes. Young people want improvements in education and healthcare. This feature presents the budget expectations of six individuals from different professions and social backgrounds, including businesspeople, homemakers, and office workers.
A country’s development cannot be measured solely by its infrastructure, bridges, or high-rise buildings. The quality of healthcare available to its people is also one of the most important indicators of progress.
Bangladesh is not currently at war, nor is there any significant likelihood of a major conflict in the foreseeable future. Therefore, alongside defence spending, the national budget should place greater emphasis on the health sector.
Recently, my father had to remain in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a government medical college hospital for an extended period. That experience left me deeply concerned about the state of the country’s healthcare system.
A shortage of human resources in public hospitals, excessive workloads on doctors and nurses, malfunctioning critical equipment, and inadequate maintenance are all contributing to the suffering of patients.
If Bangladesh is to achieve its vision of becoming a Smart Bangladesh, it cannot afford to ignore these realities within the healthcare sector.
* Tania Kalam, marketing manager, Asian Group