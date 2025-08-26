Local

Bangladesh Bank reserve heist: Probe report on 29 Sept

BSS
Dhaka
The signage of Bangladesh BankReuters file photo

A Dhaka court on Tuesday set 29 September for the submission of a probe report in the case lodged over the Bangladesh Bank (BB) reserve heist that took place in 2016.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Jakir Hossain set a new date, after the investigation agency, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), failed to submit the report on Tuesday.

According to the case documents, unidentified hackers stole $101 million from BB's accounts with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in February 2016. Of the amount, $81 million was transferred to four accounts with RCBC in the Philippines and another $20 million to a bank in Sri Lanka.

However, the transfer of $20 million to Sri Lanka failed because of a spelling error by the hackers. Later, the BB was able to retrieve about $15 million from the Philippines.

Bangladesh Bank Deputy Director (accounts and budgeting) Zobayer Bin Huda filed the case with Motijheel Police Station on 15 March 2016.

