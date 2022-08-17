What is the logic behind increasing rice price by Tk 4: Tipu Munshi

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi on Wednesday said, “The price of rice may increase by a maximum of 50 paisa per kg due to the price hike of fuel oil. However, the price of rice has increased by Tk 4. What is the logic behind that? The traders are taking this opportunity and when they do, they do it absolutely.”

The commerce minister said this while addressing a press conference at the secretariat on Wednesday.

The commerce ministry organised the press conference to provide updates on Trading Corporation Bangladesh (TCB) programme of selling products at subsidised prices to 10 million low-income families. Commerce secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh was present at the press conference.