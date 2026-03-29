Remittance inflows hit $3.33b in 28 days of March
Bangladesh’s remittance inflows have maintained a powerful upward trajectory, recording US $3.33 billion in the first 28 days of March 2026, as expatriates increase transfers ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.
Blessing on the remittance inflow, the gross foreign exchange reserve of Bangladesh increased to $33.99 billion, while, as per the IMF standard of BPM6, the reserves stood at $29.29 billion on March 29, 2026.
According to the latest data from Bangladesh Bank (BB), this figure represents a 3.8 per cent growth compared to the $3.2 billion received during the same period in March 2025.
The current fiscal year, FY 2025-26, continues to set new records for the country. Cumulative remittance from July 2025 to 28 March 2026, has reached $25.78 billion.
This marks a significant 18.8 per cent increase over the $21.69 billion recorded during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year FY 2024-25.
Central bank officials attribute this surge to the government's 2.5 per cent cash incentive on money sent through formal banking channels, which has successfully discouraged the use of the informal "hundi" system.
The surge was particularly concentrated in the first half of the month. Expatriate workers sent home $2.20 billion in the first 14 days of March alone—a massive 35.7 per cent jump compared to the $1.62 billion received during the same timeframe in 2025.
Industry insiders noted that the flow remained steady between 16 March and 23 March, with an additional $392 million entering the country. Non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) traditionally ramp up transfers during Ramadan to help families cover festival expenses, providing a seasonal boost to the economy.
The steady growth in foreign currency is providing a critical lifeline to the nation’s foreign exchange reserves amidst global economic volatility. As of 16 March 2026, Bangladesh’s gross reserves stood at $34.22 billion, while net reserves as per IMF BPM-6 stood at $29.52 billion.
Economists suggest that if this trend continues, the total remittance for FY 2025-26 could surpass previous annual records, further stabilising the exchange rate of the Taka and easing pressure on the balance of payments.