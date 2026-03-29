Remittance inflows hit $3.33b in 28 days of March

Bangladesh’s remittance inflows have maintained a powerful upward trajectory, recording US $3.33 billion in the first 28 days of March 2026, as expatriates increase transfers ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Blessing on the remittance inflow, the gross foreign exchange reserve of Bangladesh increased to $33.99 billion, while, as per the IMF standard of BPM6, the reserves stood at $29.29 billion on March 29, 2026.

According to the latest data from Bangladesh Bank (BB), this figure represents a 3.8 per cent growth compared to the $3.2 billion received during the same period in March 2025.