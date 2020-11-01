Bangladesh Bank further relaxes loan repayment to financial institutions

Bangladesh Bank has brought another relaxation in repayment of loans by allowing the borrowers to make their due payments to financial institutions in more installments considering the COVID-19 effects, reports UNB.

A Bangladesh Bank circular, issued by Department of Financial Institutions and Markets (DFIM), said the financial institutions can rearrange the numbers of installments for the short and long term borrowers who are unable to pay the due installments between 1 January and 31 December against their loans, lease and advances.

The financial institutions can reset both the number and amount of installments considering them as “deferred” payments. The number of installments could be increased in the same ratio as those are due from December to January 2020, said the BB circular .