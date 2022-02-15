Bangladesh Bank issues new MFS regulations

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has issued Bangladesh Mobile Financial Services (MFS), 2022 replacing the Bangladesh MFS Regulations, 2018 issued in July 2018 and its subsequent amendments, reports BSS.

“As per Section 7A(e) and section 82 of the Bangladesh Bank Order, 1972 and Section 26 (cha) of the Bank Companies Act, 1991 Bangladesh Bank has issued a revised regulations titled ‘Bangladesh Mobile Financial Services (MFS) Regulations, 2022’,” as per a BB circular issued on Tuesday.