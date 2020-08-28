Bangladesh Bank to probe Evaly financial transactions

The BFIU, an arm of the Bangladesh Bank, directed all commercial banks and financial institutions through a common letter on 27 August to freeze all bank accounts operated by top executives of Evaly.

A copy the BFIU letter, signed by its deputy director Fuara Khatun, obtained by UNB, shows that it has asked all banks and financial institutions to freeze accounts of Evaly’s chairman Shamima Nasrin, and managing director (MD) Md Rassel.

The letter mentioned both numbers – old NID and smart NID cards – and said the directives have been issued to suspend all transactions to and from the bank accounts of Evaly chairman and MD for the next 30 days under the Money Laundering Prevention Act 2019.

The banks and financial institutions have also been directed to send relevant documents of their opening of bank accounts like account opening form, KYC (know your customer), updated transactions statement, deposits and withdrawal receipts over Tk 5 million, pay order, bank cheques, the information about the payee and depositors, their NIDs with images within five working days from date of the letter’s issuance.