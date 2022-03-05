Local

Bangladesh-India trade through Benapole suspended

Prothom Alo English Desk
Benapole land port
Benapole land port File Photo

Trade between Bangladesh and India through Benapole land port remained suspended Saturday due to an indefinite strike called by several port organisations, reports UNB.

Mofizur Rahman, president of the Benapole C&F Agents Association, said, “The strike was called in protest of harassments by the Benapole Customs. We demand the suspension of licenses of two C&F agents and the withdrawal of the cases filed by the customs.

Mofizur Rahman said a group of dishonest Indian truck drivers had long been smuggling illegal goods into the Benapole-Petrapole port through smuggling syndicates but the Benapole customs authorities released them, when they should have been detained.

Moreover, the blame fell on the importer and the concerned C&F. Following this, the customs authorities have already temporarily suspended 10 C&F licenses which are totally unfair, Sajan added.

Due to the strike, hundreds of cargo trucks, including perishable goods, have been stranded in the port areas of the two countries.

To keep pace with trade, port users will be consulted, said Azizur Rahman, Commissioner of Benapole Customs.

