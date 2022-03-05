Bangladesh-India trade through Benapole suspended

Mofizur Rahman said a group of dishonest Indian truck drivers had long been smuggling illegal goods into the Benapole-Petrapole port through smuggling syndicates but the Benapole customs authorities released them, when they should have been detained.
Moreover, the blame fell on the importer and the concerned C&F. Following this, the customs authorities have already temporarily suspended 10 C&F licenses which are totally unfair, Sajan added.
Due to the strike, hundreds of cargo trucks, including perishable goods, have been stranded in the port areas of the two countries.
To keep pace with trade, port users will be consulted, said Azizur Rahman, Commissioner of Benapole Customs.