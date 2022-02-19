Bangladesh rice output likely to rise to 15m tonnes

Menwhile, top rice exporter India's 5 per cent broken parboiled variety was unchanged at $368-$374 per tonne, holding near the lowest in more than a month as demand was muted from key buyers.
"White rice buyers are shifting to Myanmar and Pakistan because of lower prices," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.
Indian farmers are likely to harvest a record 127.93 million tonnes, compared with 124.37 million tonnes the year before.
Prices of rice exported from Vietnam rose to a two-month high this week as market activity picked up again following the holidays, while low demand kept Indian rates near a one-month low.
Vietnam's 5 per cent broken rice was offered at $400 per tonne on Thursday, the highest since mid-December and up from $395 a week ago.
"Prices have edged up slightly as trading activity is resuming following the Lunar New Year Holiday and demand is seen picking up," a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said, adding that traders were buying moderate amounts from farmers ahead of the upcoming winter-spring harvest.
Some traders said they will be joining a tender issued by South Korea's state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp to purchase an estimated 72,200 tonnes of rice.
Thailand's 5 per cent broken rice prices were quoted at $410-$420 per tonne, up from $407-$415 last week, mainly due to a change in the exchange rate, traders said, with the baht having gained 1.7 per cent versus the dollar from 11 February till Thursday.
But a Bangkok-based trader said prices could soon weaken as the off-season harvest begins.