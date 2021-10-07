Bangladesh set to become $500bn economy by 2026: StanChart economists

In his speech, MA Mannan said, "The people of Bangladesh, including the
government and our business community, have once again demonstrated our tremendous resilience ensuring that our shared development journey might have slowed, though it has not been halted. We remain as committed as ever in fostering a business-friendly climate, so that we can continue on our journey of inclusive progress and prosperity."
Global head of research and chief strategist of the Standard Chartered
Eric Robertsen said, "While the pace and distribution of global recovery
remains highly uneven, Bangladesh has made a strong comeback with one of the highest GDP growths in the world in 2020. A robust vaccination programme and implementation of strategic infrastructure projects are expected to further increase momentum towards the nation's LDC graduation".
Standard Chartered Economist for South Asia Saurav Anand said,
"Bangladesh's economy is set to accelerate after a speed bump, with GDP
growth forecast at 5.5 per cent in FY21 and 7.2 per cent in FY22.
The momentum will be driven by an export demand recovery, strong remittance inflows and public investment. Policy support is a prerequisite for a smooth transition to middle-income status, with per capita GDP set to reach $3,000 by FY26."
Chief executive officer of the Standard Chartered Bangladesh Naser Ezaz
Bijoy said, "The government of Bangladesh has navigated the internal and
external challenges of the pandemic remarkably well. The resilience of
Bangladesh economy gives us cause for optimism. As the vaccination drive
continues, the economy is set to accelerate, while lower debt levels compared to its peers provide medium term fiscal runway for growth.
There are significant opportunities for productivity gains through technology adoption, technology inclusiveness through mobile-based solutions and the ITES sector, while growth-supportive policies focus sectors will continue to spur private investment and FDI."