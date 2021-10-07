Bangladesh set to become $500bn economy by 2026: StanChart economists

Leading economists of Standard Chartered have observed that growth will be sustained over 7 per cent in FY22-26 and this should drive Bangladesh's GDP up to US$ 500 billion and per capita to $3,000 by FY26.

Bangladesh remains a compelling growth story, despite the global pandemic, they opined.

Members of the bank's global research team were speaking at a media session held on Thursday following the 2021 Bangladesh session of the Bank's Global Research Briefing series, said a press release.

Planning minister MA Mannan graced the event as the chief guest, while

around 300 of the bank's clients joined via video conferencing during the

virtual event.