Bangladesh’s future focus may be on nuclear energy use: Tawfiq-e-Elahi

Bangladesh may go for nuclear power use to meet its growing consumption, said prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s energy advisor Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, reports UNB.

Taking advantage of advanced technologies, Bangladesh may concentrate on nuclear power in near future to meet its energy demand as it has zero emission,” he said on Tuesday.

Tawfiq was addressing the first-ever stakeholders’ meeting at a city hotel on formulation of an integrated energy and power sector master plan.