Bangladesh’s future focus may be on nuclear energy use: Tawfiq-e-Elahi

The power, energy and mineral resources ministry organised the meeting with state minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid in the chair.
Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is providing financial and technical support for framing the integrated plan for the energy and power sector.
The function was addressed, among others, by principal secretary to the prime minister Ahmad Kaikaus, Japanese ambassador ITO Naoki and power secretary Habibur Rahman.
Tawfiq urged JICA to focus on technological advancement while formulating the master plan as technologies are fast changing in the energy and power sector.
He also advised the officials concerned to talk to local people to have innovative ideas in finding solutions to various problems in the sector.
Nasrul Hamid said Bangladesh would require $21 billion if it wants to meet its target of decarbonisation and promote clean and renewable energy by preparing an integrated master plan.
Ahmad Kaikaus said transmission of gas and power is a very important element for the integrated master plan, and there should be a suitable plan for the areas where gas and power transmission lines to be installed.
Japanese ambassador ITO Naoki said the proposed integrated master plan is instrumental for the energy and power sector and it is being prepared when Bangladesh and Japan are going to celebrate its 50 years of partnership and cooperation.