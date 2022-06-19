Banks told to provide emergency service from branches near flood-hit areas

It said flash floods triggered by rise in water level in rivers inundated several districts including Sylhet, Rangpur and Kurigram.
As a result, banks were instructed to suspend their regular services at branches and sub branches in the flood-hit areas and to arrange emergency services for customers from nearby branches. However, these closed branches and sub branches must be opened as soon as the flood situation improves.
This instruction, which is issued under the Bank Company Act for public interest, was sent to the managing directors and chief executive officers of all banks.
Meanwhile, banks could not open their branches in Sylhet and Sunamganj on Sunday amidst floods with water submerging the ATM booths. Besides, mobile banking also remains suspended as floods disrupted internet, mobile and power communications.