Crude bomb explosion at Gopalganj Science and Technology University gate, assailants flee on bikes

A crude bomb has been exploded in front of the main gate of Gopalganj Science and Technology University on Monday night.

The incident occurred around 9:45 pm on Monday. There have been no injuries though, reported the university administration and the police.

The university’s main gate is located beside the Gopalganj-Tungipara road. Sajibur Rahman, a postgraduate student of the Bangla department who witnessed the incident, said that students were moving through the main gate at the time.