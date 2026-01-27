Crude bomb explosion at Gopalganj Science and Technology University gate, assailants flee on bikes
A crude bomb has been exploded in front of the main gate of Gopalganj Science and Technology University on Monday night.
The incident occurred around 9:45 pm on Monday. There have been no injuries though, reported the university administration and the police.
The university’s main gate is located beside the Gopalganj-Tungipara road. Sajibur Rahman, a postgraduate student of the Bangla department who witnessed the incident, said that students were moving through the main gate at the time.
“Suddenly, four to five people arrived on two bikes, threw a crude bomb, and fled quickly. The loud blast caused students to run in panic. Within moments, smoke and sparks spread across the area. Later, burn marks and fragments of the crude bomb were found at the scene,” he said.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, university proctor Arifuzzaman said, “After receiving the news, we rushed to the spot and informed the police. Officers from Sadar police station arrived promptly, cordoned off the area, and collected evidence.”
The proctor added that the police are investigating the incident to determine who carried out the explosion and for what purpose. CCTV footage is being collected in an effort to identify those involved, and security on the university campus has been tightened.
Attempts were made several times to contact Gopalganj Sadar police station officer-in-charge Anisur Rahman by mobile phone for comment in this regard, but he did not respond.