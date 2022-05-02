Beef, chicken prices soar in Dhaka on Eid eve

Prices of beef and chicken have skyrocketed in the capital’s kitchen markets ahead of Eid-ul -Fitr.

The price of beef has increased by Tk 30 to Tk 50 to Tk 700-750 per kg while prices of all types of chicken went up by Tk 20 to Tk 30 per kg in the capital on Sunday.

Visiting kitchen markets in different areas including Khilgaon, Malibag, Shantinagar, Rampura Basabo, the UNB correspondent found that the traders are selling beef at Tk 700 (average) per kg to Tk 750 (premier quality) per kg.