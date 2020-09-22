BEPZA signs $56.33m new investment agreement during pandemic

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) has signed US$ 56.33 million new investment agreement with seven companies during corona pandemic, reports BSS.

Among them, five companies are from South Korea, Sri Lanka and China and two are local companies, said a BEPZA press release issued on Tuesday.

Currently, the whole world has become almost stagnant for coronavirus pandemic. During this time, BEPZA has tried its best to keep moving the economy of the country as well as ensuring the production of the EPZs uninterrupted by maintaining social distance.