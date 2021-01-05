BEZA gets $4.08b investment proposals in 2020

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) received investment proposals amounting to around US$4.080 billion in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to various steps of the government to keep smooth the flow of investment, reports BSS.

BEZA is responsible for establishing and managing state-run special economic zones (SEZs) across the country.

Out of the investment proposals, BEZA received around $3.150 billion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the $3.150 billion, around $0.545 billion will come as foreign direct investment (FDI) from different companies in China, India, Australia and the UK.

World-famous companies like Berger Paints of the UK, Jiangsu Yabang Dyestuff Company Limited, Jiehong Medical Products (BD) Company Limited and CCECC Bangladesh Limited of China, Ramky Enviro Services Private Limited of India, German and India joint venture company Fortis Group, HA Tech Limited of Australia, Lizard Sports BV of Netherland and Inter-Asia Group Limited of Singapore are the major foreign investors.