BGMEA new president Faruque Hassan

The election board on Monday declared new office bearers of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) with Faruque Hassan as the new president, reports UNB.

Syed Nazrul Islam is the first vice president of BGMEA, the apex body of the country's apparel sector.

SM Mannan (Kochi) was selected senior vice-president while the other vice-presidents are Md Shahidullah Azim, Khandoker Rafiqul Islam (Finance), Miran Ali, Md Nasir Uddin and Rakibul Alam Chowdhury.

The new BGMEA leadership will take over on 20 April.