BGMEA seeks govt support for RMG industry’s sustainable development

The BGMEA recently unveiled its sustainable strategic vision to accelerate the growth of the readymade garments (RMG) industry in a way that is sustainable and positively impacts the economy, the environment and the lives of people.
According to the Sustainable Strategic Vision 2030, the industry has set a target of exporting apparel worth $100 billion by 2030 while creating employment for 6 million people in the apparel sector during the period by ensuring 100 per cent gender equality, inclusiveness, and a decent workplace.
In line with sustainable development goals (SDG), the industry aims to reduce carbon emissions, energy and groundwater usage, and increase the use of sustainable raw materials, use of ZDHC chemicals and renewable energy.
Faruque said the renewed vision is aligned with the government’s vision of sustainable development.
He sought the government’s support for the industry, especially in the areas of skill development, innovation and technology upgradation.
Shamsul Alam congratulated the BGMEA on devising the strategic vision for sustainable development and assured of all-out support of the government for its implementation.