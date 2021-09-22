BGMEA seeks int'l media's support to promote Bangladesh's RMG industry

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has sought cooperation and support from international media, including Sourcing Journal, to tell the world about the achievements and positive stories of Bangladesh's apparel industry, reports UNB.

BGMEA president Faruque Hassan met with Edward Hertzman, founder and president of Sourcing Journal, in New York recently and discussed issues related to Bangladesh's growing ready-made (RMG) industry.