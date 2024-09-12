Arrest warrant issued against Basic Bank's Bachhu, family members

A court in Dhaka today, Thursday issued arrest warrant against former Basic Bank chairman Sheikh Abdul Hai Bacchu and his four family members in a corruption case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Dhaka Metropolitan Session judge Mohammed Ash Shams Zaglul Hossain passed the order after taking into cognizance the charge-sheet in a case filed on charges of concealing Tk 9.4 million (Tk 94.75 lakh) in the asset details and evading tax around Tk 853,000 (Tk 8.53 lakh).