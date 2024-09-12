Arrest warrant issued against Basic Bank's Bachhu, family members
A court in Dhaka today, Thursday issued arrest warrant against former Basic Bank chairman Sheikh Abdul Hai Bacchu and his four family members in a corruption case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
Dhaka Metropolitan Session judge Mohammed Ash Shams Zaglul Hossain passed the order after taking into cognizance the charge-sheet in a case filed on charges of concealing Tk 9.4 million (Tk 94.75 lakh) in the asset details and evading tax around Tk 853,000 (Tk 8.53 lakh).
The case was filed by ACC deputy director Nurul Huda on 3 October in 2023. ACC assistant director and investigation officer of the case Neyamul Hasan Gazi submitted the charge-sheet before the court on 5 June.
The other four accused mentioned in the charge sheet, against whom arrest warrants have been issued as well are- Bachhu's wife Shirin Akhter, brother Sehikh Shariar Panna, sons Sheikh Rafa Hai and Sheikh Sabid Hai Anik.