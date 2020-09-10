BJMC chooses $87 over $90 for every 100 jute sacks

BJMC had chosen the time just before Eid-ul-Azha to sign the contract with Taif International, revealed BJMC's board meeting papers. The Eid was celebrated on 1 August. The meeting was held on 29 July and the agreement with Taif was signed on 30 July, the last working day before the Eid.

The board meeting was told that the quality of the sacks was degrading as they were three to four years old and BJMC issued a sale order when an organisation submitted a tender. But the company could not receive the product. The company was Sencom International, another Dubai-based company owned by Amin Ahmed Abdel Latif. This was kept hidden from the board during the meeting.

BJGEA chairman M Sajjad Hossain told Prothom Alo, "BJMC presented false information to the board. The products are neither old nor damaged. It has to be found out what was the interest that led to choose the foreign company over the listed local exporters, though they have exported 80 per cent of BJMC's products.”

In a letter to textiles and jute secretary Lokman Hossain Mia on 12 August, BJMC chairman Abdur Rauf said, "Taif International has not been able to deposit the advance on time."