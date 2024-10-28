Angry investors take to the streets as share market declines further today

A group of investors has taken to the streets once again in protest of the continuous decline in the share market.

After trading began at 10:00am today, Monday, these investors gathered in front of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) building in Motijheel.

Following a significant drop in share prices yesterday, the downward trend continues today.

Under the banner of the Bangladesh Investors Oikya Parishad, the protesting investors held a pre-scheduled human chain.

At the time, they chanted slogans demanding the resignation of Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), for failing to stop the market decline.