Dial 333 if charged extra for commodities

If customers are charged extra for commodities in the market, complaints can be filed by calling the number ‘333’. Measures will then be taken accordingly. This service will be activated within 31 January.
State minister for posts, telecommunications as well as information and communication technology, Zunaid Ahmed Palak announced this decision during a meeting with businessmen at the secretariat today, Monday.
The state minister said that the initiative has been taken to keep commodity prices under control. He said that the current services at the number ‘333’ will also be available. The new service can be availed by pressing another digit after calling the number ‘333’.
An initiative has been taken to activate this service within 31 January. Within the same time, a new website will be opened for information on prices and stock of the commodities.