US tariffs
Chief Adviser to present Bangladesh’s position to US administration
Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus would directly reach out the United State on the matter of the latest tariff imposition by the Donald Trump administration, Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin said on Saturday.
He said the Chief Adviser himself would present Bangladesh’s position to the US administration.
Bashir Uddin said this at a briefing in front of state guest house Jamuna at 9:30pm.
Prior to this, the Chief Adviser convened an emergency meeting to discuss the US tariff issue at 7:30 pm today at the state guest house Jamuna.