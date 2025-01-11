Broadband internet to be costlier as 10pc duty imposed 

The ISPs said the total tax on the broadband service now stands at 15.5 per cent – a combination of the previous 5 per cent VAT and the newly introduced 10 per cent supplementary duty. A broadband internet bill of Tk 500 will now add Tk 77.50 in taxes, while a Tk 1,000 bill will add Tk 155 in taxes.

Imdadul Haque, president of the Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB), said the additional costs will be added to the bills from next month. Citing the ISPs direct communication with consumers, he noted that all will express dissatisfaction with the extra charge. He urged the government to revoke the additional duty.

Meanwhile, the chief corporate affairs officer (CCAO) of Grameenphone, Tanvir Mohamad, expressed dismay at the decision of duty hike. In a statement, he noted that the tax hike came at a time when there are efforts to overcome economic challenges, with inflation remaining above the 10 per cent threshold. It increased the burden of indirect taxes on consumers.